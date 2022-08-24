Heather Walker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Walker, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Walker, PA-C is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Heather Walker works at
Locations
1
Midtown Obstetrics and Gynecology - West Highlands4330 W 37th Ave, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 997-0526Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Anna R Horn, Np4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0387
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Heather and her staff have been amazing! She is super insightful in helping treat the problem and not just the symptoms. I trust her with my health care! Midtown is professional, reliable, timely, and consistent.
About Heather Walker, PA-C
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1336358225
Heather Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Walker works at
3 patients have reviewed Heather Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Walker.
