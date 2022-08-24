See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Denver, CO
Heather Walker, PA-C

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Walker, PA-C is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Heather Walker works at Midtown Obstetrics and Gynecology - West Highlands in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midtown Obstetrics and Gynecology - West Highlands
    4330 W 37th Ave, Denver, CO 80212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0526
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Anna R Horn, Np
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Cynthia Roberts — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Heather Walker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336358225
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Walker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Walker works at Midtown Obstetrics and Gynecology - West Highlands in Denver, CO. View the full address on Heather Walker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Heather Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

