Heather Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Stone, CH
Heather Stone, CH is a Chiropractor in Denver, CO.
Ak Chiropractic4155 E Jewell Ave Ste 1018, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 302-0930
I went into the Office very defeated with MANY symptoms due to my Low Thyroid and High Blood Sugar levels. I was a hopeless MESS!!!! After learning from Dr. Heather, there are natural, (non-prescription) ways to support my low- thyroid and bring down my blood sugar numbers, I was shocked, but excited. I have learned the whys and hows of what my body actually needs to keep my health balanced with foods, supplements, accountability and SUPPORT!! Dr. Heather is unbelievably AMAZING at what she does, knowledgeable is an understatement and her passion for her Patients is unmatched!!! I am so blessed to have found this group of incredible people!!
16 patients have reviewed Heather Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Stone.
