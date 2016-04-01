Heather Stone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Stone, PA
Overview
Heather Stone, PA is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA.
Locations
Redding Health Care191 Hartnell Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 222-2113
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Stone?
Excellent! Very kind and caring.
About Heather Stone, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235207218
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Stone accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Heather Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.