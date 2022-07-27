Heather Sportelli, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Sportelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Sportelli, LPC
Overview
Heather Sportelli, LPC is a Counselor in East Stroudsburg, PA.
Heather Sportelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Hemlock Reprieve LLC529 Seven Bridge Rd Unit 207, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 730-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Sportelli?
I love Heather. She is my third therapist and I have been seeing her consistently since December of 2020. I am extremely comfortable with her and she has greatly benefited me. She is always there when I need her and even responds to texts after hours when I have really needed her. 10/10 would recommend. I am someone who only sees female therapists. She has been the best.
About Heather Sportelli, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1750762522
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Sportelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Sportelli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Sportelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Sportelli works at
5 patients have reviewed Heather Sportelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Sportelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Sportelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Sportelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.