See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Heather Siegel, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Heather Siegel, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Heather Siegel, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Heather Siegel works at FRANCISCAN MEDICAL GROUP in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Hannah McCabe, ARNP
Hannah McCabe, ARNP
6 (2)
View Profile
Marie Zornes, ARNP
Marie Zornes, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Elizabeth Alonzo, ARNP
Elizabeth Alonzo, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Womens Clinic
    1812 S J St Ste 120, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 207-4890
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Heather Siegel?

    Feb 16, 2021
    Heather is amazing! I have been seeing her for 6 years and she has changed my life. She changed all of my medications (very slowly) all with my input and at times I was a little nervous but I trusted her and I’m so glad I did because the last few years my mental health has flourished. I feel such relief! She is so compassionate and caring and a genuinely good person. I couldn’t imagine seeing a different provider!
    — Feb 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Heather Siegel, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Heather Siegel, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Heather Siegel to family and friends

    Heather Siegel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Heather Siegel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Heather Siegel, ARNP.

    About Heather Siegel, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922262203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Siegel works at FRANCISCAN MEDICAL GROUP in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Heather Siegel’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Heather Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Heather Siegel, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.