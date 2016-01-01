See All Physicians Assistants in Chattanooga, TN
Overview

Heather Sharp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. 

Heather Sharp works at HAMILTON COUNTY EMPLOYEE CLINIC in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Care Center of Chattanooga
    455 N Highland Park Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 209-6070

About Heather Sharp, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073898680
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Heather Sharp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Heather Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Heather Sharp works at HAMILTON COUNTY EMPLOYEE CLINIC in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Heather Sharp’s profile.

Heather Sharp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Sharp.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

