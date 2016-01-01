Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Heather Schultz using Healthline FindCare.
Heather Schultz, CCC-SLP
Overview
Heather Schultz, CCC-SLP is a Hearing & Speech Therapist in Park Rapids, MN.
Locations
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
About Heather Schultz, CCC-SLP
- Hearing & Speech Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1902332000
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Heather Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.