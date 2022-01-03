See All Counselors in Sandy, UT
Heather Rowley, LCMHC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Heather Rowley, LCMHC

Counseling
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Heather Rowley, LCMHC is a Counselor in Sandy, UT. They graduated from U Of P and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Heather Rowley works at Advantage Counseling Services in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advantage Counseling Services
    9035 S 1300 E Ste 250, Sandy, UT 84094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 930-0575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Heather Rowley?

    Jan 03, 2022
    Here is a person who cares and isn't just doing a job
    — Jan 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Heather Rowley, LCMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Heather Rowley, LCMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Heather Rowley to family and friends

    Heather Rowley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Heather Rowley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Heather Rowley, LCMHC.

    About Heather Rowley, LCMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588976203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Iasis Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • First Step
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of P
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Usu
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Rowley, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Rowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Rowley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Rowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Rowley works at Advantage Counseling Services in Sandy, UT. View the full address on Heather Rowley’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Heather Rowley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Rowley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Rowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Rowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Heather Rowley, LCMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.