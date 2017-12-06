See All Dermatologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Heather Roebuck, DNP

Dermatology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Heather Roebuck, DNP is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. 

Dr. Roebuck works at RoebuckDERM in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    RoebuckDERM
    5807 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 862-6269

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fear of Having Unpleasant Body Odor Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Heat Rash Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotrichosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratoacanthoma Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Papilloma Chevron Icon
Perioral Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Topical Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Topical Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 06, 2017
    Dr Heather Roebuck is the most amazing Dr, she does the most thorough mole check my husband and I have ever had. She diagnosed my husbands melanoma in 2012, sent him to a great surgeon. Recently on our regular visit for our mole check she diagnosed my husbands Basal cell and once again sent us to the right Dr We are so greatful to have found such a great Dr. Thank You Dr Roebuck for what you have done for my husband. Mark and Terri Finch
    Terri Finch in rochester, mi — Dec 06, 2017
    About Dr. Heather Roebuck, DNP

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Roebuck, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roebuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roebuck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roebuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roebuck works at RoebuckDERM in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Roebuck’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roebuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roebuck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roebuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roebuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.