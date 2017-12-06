Dr. Heather Roebuck, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roebuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Roebuck, DNP
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Roebuck, DNP is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Dr. Roebuck works at
RoebuckDERM5807 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 862-6269
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Heather Roebuck is the most amazing Dr, she does the most thorough mole check my husband and I have ever had. She diagnosed my husbands melanoma in 2012, sent him to a great surgeon. Recently on our regular visit for our mole check she diagnosed my husbands Basal cell and once again sent us to the right Dr We are so greatful to have found such a great Dr. Thank You Dr Roebuck for what you have done for my husband. Mark and Terri Finch
- Dermatology
- English
- 1093848004
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Roebuck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roebuck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roebuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roebuck works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roebuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roebuck.
