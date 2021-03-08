Dr. Heather Riemann, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Riemann, OD
Overview
Dr. Heather Riemann, OD is an Optometrist in Dover, DE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1198 S Governors Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 734-3511
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I just had an appointment in their new office in Creekstone Center in Dover Delaware. The new office is a very big improvement over their old place but their service remains first rate. Outstanding support staff and caring, professional Optometrists. I've been to others in Dover in years past, but me and Mrs Pappybob are very happy with Dr Riemann and have been since she first started practicing with Dr Sterling years ago.
About Dr. Heather Riemann, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1578799516
Dr. Riemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riemann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Riemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riemann.
