Heather Pullium, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
Heather Pullium, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rural Hall, NC. 

Heather Pullium works at Novant Health Rural Hall Family Medicine in Rural Hall, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Rural Hall Family Medicine
    290 W Wall St, Rural Hall, NC 27045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7647

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1811573637
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

