Heather Primeaux, MA
Heather Primeaux, MA is a Counselor in Metairie, LA.
Olivier Counseling L.l.c.701 Papworth Ave Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 258-0147
- 2 814 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 615-3164
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Counseling
- English
- 1205225968
Heather Primeaux accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Primeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
