Heather Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Potter, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Potter, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA.
Heather Potter works at
Locations
Three Rivers Family Medicine945 Goethals Dr Ste 300, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 943-3196
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant ,knowledgeable , and thorough. Addressed all concerns and did not feel rushed.
About Heather Potter, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1962798991
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Potter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Heather Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Potter.
