Family Medicine
2.5 (5)
Overview

Heather Potter, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. 

Heather Potter works at Three Rivers Family Medicine in Richland, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Three Rivers Family Medicine
    945 Goethals Dr Ste 300, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 943-3196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 02, 2020
    Pleasant ,knowledgeable , and thorough. Addressed all concerns and did not feel rushed.
    — Dec 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Heather Potter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962798991
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Potter works at Three Rivers Family Medicine in Richland, WA. View the full address on Heather Potter’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Heather Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Potter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

