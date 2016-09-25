Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Phillips, OD
Dr. Heather Phillips, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Phillips works at
Patricia L. Rooney D.o. P.A.2312 NE 53RD ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 578-2066
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Phillips is awesome. Low-key, does the eye tests you need, doesn't try to upsell you.
- Optometry
- English, Creole
- 1164448924
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips speaks Creole.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
