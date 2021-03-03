Heather Narayan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Narayan, LPC
Offers telehealth
Heather Narayan, LPC is a Counselor in Sewickley, PA.
Heather Narayan works at
Narayan Therapy Services, LLC344 Duquesne Way, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 330-1361
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Heather is my favorite therapist. I have been to 3 different therapists over the course of my life, and she by far has had the best approach for me. I enjoy doing CBT with her in our sessions and I think I have really gained a lot from her perspective.
- Counseling
- English
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
5 patient reviews. Overall rating: 5.0
