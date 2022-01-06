Heather Myrick, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Myrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Myrick, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Myrick, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Heather Myrick for 2+ yrs. and find her to be caring, tough and honest. In the 1st visit she will explain what is happening with your diabetes, how it affects your body and overall health and what your options are. She listens to your thoughts and needs and answers any questions. She comes off as rough. But she is a highly educated and caring person who is passionate about her patients. It took me a few visits to fully see this in her. She worked with me to develop a plan for that works wonderfully. Her continued support and knowledge help me keep my A1C good.
About Heather Myrick, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205192689
Education & Certifications
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Myrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Myrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Myrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Heather Myrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Myrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Myrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Myrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.