Heather Myrick, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Myrick, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT. 

Heather Myrick works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Connecticut Health Center
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-2000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Disease
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Disease

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 06, 2022
    I've been seeing Heather Myrick for 2+ yrs. and find her to be caring, tough and honest. In the 1st visit she will explain what is happening with your diabetes, how it affects your body and overall health and what your options are. She listens to your thoughts and needs and answers any questions. She comes off as rough. But she is a highly educated and caring person who is passionate about her patients. It took me a few visits to fully see this in her. She worked with me to develop a plan for that works wonderfully. Her continued support and knowledge help me keep my A1C good.
    Jan 06, 2022
    About Heather Myrick, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205192689
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Myrick, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Myrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Myrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Myrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Myrick works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Heather Myrick’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Heather Myrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Myrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Myrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Myrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

