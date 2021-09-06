Heather Mucci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Mucci, ARNP
Overview
Heather Mucci, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Heather Mucci works at
Locations
1
Affinicorp LLC2307 River Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 583-6647
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Heather was my provider for a couple years and is wonderful — highly professional, very knowledgeable, and I miss her (she started her own shop).
About Heather Mucci, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518916329
Heather Mucci accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Mucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Heather Mucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Mucci.
