Heather Merrick, PA
Overview
Heather Merrick, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Barbara, CA.
Locations
Santa Barbara Cardiovascular2400 BATH ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7707
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a positive experience, multiple times, with a situation that can be painful and uncomfortable to go through. Heather Merrick was kind, attentive, and professional, and even followed up with a personal phone call the next day to make sure all was well after a particularly uncomfortable procedure, and to schedule my follow up appointment. I would highly recommend her.
About Heather Merrick, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Merrick accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Merrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Heather Merrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Merrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Merrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Merrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.