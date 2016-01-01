Heather Luther has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Luther
Overview
Heather Luther is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Locations
- 1 1501 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (808) 388-3891
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Heather Luther
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710384300
