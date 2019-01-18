Dr. Laface has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Laface, PHD
Overview
Dr. Heather Laface, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 1314 Westwood Blvd Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 226-8442
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Laface for about 4 years now, and I love the work we are doing together. Heather is extremely clinical and will break down issues in a very theoretical and understandable manner, but she also holds a great sense of empathy when you are simply experiencing issues. The best thing I like about her is that she is forward moving. She is looking to help you change things and improve your life. I cannot recommend her enough.
About Dr. Heather Laface, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
