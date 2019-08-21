See All Counselors in Anderson, SC
Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD

Counseling
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD is a Counselor in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Counseling, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Clemson University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1115 Dunlap Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 225-0792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AnMed Health Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Integrated Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Behavioral
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 21, 2019
    I have never met someone so compassionate. Dr. Kline-Schaffer cares deeply about every person she encounters and has a gift in connecting with all sorts of people. You can't leave Fernview Wellness Center without feeling refreshed. I leave inspired to have the same effect on the world.
    — Aug 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD
    About Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467641993
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L'Ecole Des Beaux Arts
    Internship
    • AnMed Health Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Clemson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Furman University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline-Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kline-Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline-Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline-Schaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline-Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline-Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.