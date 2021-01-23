Heather Duncan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Duncan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Duncan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Heather Duncan works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Madison St3433 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60624 Directions (312) 847-6482
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been fortunate to have found Heather as my Health Care Provider. Heather has been an excellent problem solver. She has been diligent, deliberate, and compassionate as a provider. What more could I expect or ask for as I seek help with matters of my health ?
About Heather Duncan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952858813
Heather Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Duncan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Heather Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.