Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Heather Duncan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Heather Duncan works at Oak Street Health Madison St in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Madison St
    3433 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 847-6482
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    4.5
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jan 23, 2021
    I have been fortunate to have found Heather as my Health Care Provider. Heather has been an excellent problem solver. She has been diligent, deliberate, and compassionate as a provider. What more could I expect or ask for as I seek help with matters of my health ?
    Sarah Williams — Jan 23, 2021
    About Heather Duncan, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1952858813
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Duncan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Duncan works at Oak Street Health Madison St in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Heather Duncan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Heather Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Duncan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

