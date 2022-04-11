Dr. Heather Jensen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Jensen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Heather Jensen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
-
1
Natural Awakenings Mental Health and Wellness Center5855 E Naples Plz Ste 309, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (800) 204-5391
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
My colleague, Dr. Heather Jensen, Ph.D., is a well-knowledged, skilled, and compassionate clinician. I have known Dr. Jensen since 2012, sharing the same office building for several years. We have referred clients to each other over the years and continue to do monthly clinical consults on ethics and effective clinical care for our clients. We have had similar training and education from the same CSPP grad program in California (different locations) that has led us to feel comfortable in trusting the integrity and cultural competence in each other's work.
About Dr. Heather Jensen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477593721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.