Heather Hurst, APRN
Heather Hurst, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Heather Hurst works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care4002 Kresge Way Ste 124, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 259-3341
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Heather Hurst has been my primary care nurse practitioner for several years. She's very attentive and totally supportive. I appreciate how she works with me to get and stay healthy!
Heather Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.