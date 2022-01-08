Heather Hosack, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Hosack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Hosack, PA-C
Overview
Heather Hosack, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Heather Hosack works at
Locations
Colorado Springs Family Practice2960 N Circle Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 634-8891Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was Heather’s patient for about 7 years before I relocated & I am bummed that I moved away because she was the best doctor I’ve ever had. She always listened and had suggestions and never was judgmental. She would take her time with each appointment & always made me feel super comfortable no matter what. I wish all doctors could be like Dr.Hosack! 10/10!!!
About Heather Hosack, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568713683
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Hosack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Hosack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Hosack works at
7 patients have reviewed Heather Hosack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Hosack.
