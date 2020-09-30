Overview

Dr. Heather Horne, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Horne works at Comprehensive MedPsych Systems in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.