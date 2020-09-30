Dr. Heather Horne, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Horne, PHD
Dr. Heather Horne, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
The Psychology and Counseling Group2101 Park Center Dr Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 523-1213Wednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicare
- Tricare
I am a disabled army veteran. I suffer from serious mental issues. The day of my appointment (9/15/2020). I truly felt like I was going to hyperventilate and faint due to serious anxiety and panic attacks. Dr. Horne was so calming, patient and even took her time to help me breathe. This was an exam for my disability, she didn’t have to go out of her way to help me feel better. Dr. Horne, you truly are for your patients. More Veterans need you. My boys, Olivia and I thank you! ??
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1366711327
- Dr. Patrick Gorman, Psyd
- Coleman Correctional Complex
- Florida State University
- Emory & Henry College
Dr. Horne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.