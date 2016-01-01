See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs Village, AR
Heather Holdiness, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Heather Holdiness, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs Village, AR. 

Heather Holdiness works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village - DeSoto in Hot Springs Village, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village - DeSoto
    903 Desoto Blvd Ste A, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Heather Holdiness, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1053744391
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Heather Holdiness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Heather Holdiness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Heather Holdiness works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village - DeSoto in Hot Springs Village, AR. View the full address on Heather Holdiness’s profile.

Heather Holdiness has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Holdiness.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Holdiness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Holdiness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

