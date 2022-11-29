Heather Herring, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Herring, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Herring, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Kernersville240 Broad St, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 619-8178
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 3 children were 5, 8, and 9 when we moved to NC and first went to Heather. She saw them all through routine care, basic illnesses, and for one of my children very serious, life-threatening health problems. They are now 21, 24, and 25, and we all wish we could still be seen by Heather. She is kind, thoughtful, gentle, caring, takes time with each patient/family, and I can't say enough good things about her.
About Heather Herring, PNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1871564146
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
