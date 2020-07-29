Heather Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Harvey, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Harvey, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Heather Harvey works at
Locations
P3 Medical Group100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 239, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 844-4841Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Harvey?
De. Harvey is always very helpful and takes the time to listen and answer all of my health-related questions. She seems more concerned with treating causes rather than just symptoms which I greatly appreciate. Every other doctor I’ve had in Las Vegas has made me wait a very long time and then rushed me in and out before I can address all my concerns.
About Heather Harvey, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801309919
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Harvey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Heather Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.