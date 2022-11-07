Heather Hart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Hart, MS
Overview
Heather Hart, MS is a Counselor in Mobile, AL.
Locations
Brighter Days Counseling Services LLC4254 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 545-8418
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)

Ratings & Reviews
A few years ago, our family (husband, wife, two children in their late teens) was on the brink of falling apart. My daughter asked to see a counsellor, and we found Heather Hart. She worked with my daughter, and eventually my family. I am very happy to report that, though we have been through a lot over the past few years, my wife and I are still together (and happy), and our children are very much a part of our lives. We now have a grandson with another on the way. I can’t thank Heather enough for what she and others did for us. She took the time to listen to each member of our family separately, and together. She kept our individual confidences and offered practical advice. Though we haven’t seen her in some time, she checked in on us a few days ago, and I realized that I had never left a review for her. I hope that she can help others as she helped us.
About Heather Hart, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1871872648
69 patients have reviewed Heather Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
