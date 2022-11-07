See All Counselors in Mobile, AL
Heather Hart, MS

Counseling
5 (69)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Heather Hart, MS is a Counselor in Mobile, AL. 

Heather Hart works at Brighter Days Counseling Services LLC in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brighter Days Counseling Services LLC
    4254 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 545-8418
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2022
    A few years ago, our family (husband, wife, two children in their late teens) was on the brink of falling apart. My daughter asked to see a counsellor, and we found Heather Hart. She worked with my daughter, and eventually my family. I am very happy to report that, though we have been through a lot over the past few years, my wife and I are still together (and happy), and our children are very much a part of our lives. We now have a grandson with another on the way. I can’t thank Heather enough for what she and others did for us. She took the time to listen to each member of our family separately, and together. She kept our individual confidences and offered practical advice. Though we haven’t seen her in some time, she checked in on us a few days ago, and I realized that I had never left a review for her. I hope that she can help others as she helped us.
    — Nov 07, 2022
    Photo: Heather Hart, MS
    About Heather Hart, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871872648
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Hart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Hart works at Brighter Days Counseling Services LLC in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Heather Hart’s profile.

    69 patients have reviewed Heather Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

