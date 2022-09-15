Heather Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Harris, FNP
Heather Harris, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Sundance Medical Center Llp500 E Windmill Ln Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 263-4795
How was your appointment with Heather Harris?
Heather Harris is not only professional, but also kind, caring, knowledgeable, and respectful. I love her!
About Heather Harris, FNP
Heather Harris accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Heather Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Harris.
