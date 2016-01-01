Heather Hammaker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Hammaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Hammaker, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Hammaker, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Airy, NC.
Heather Hammaker works at
Locations
Novant Health Surry Medical Associates - Westlake865 W Lake Dr, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Directions (336) 571-7934
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Heather Hammaker, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1952877938
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Hammaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Hammaker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Heather Hammaker using Healthline FindCare.
Heather Hammaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Heather Hammaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Hammaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Hammaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.