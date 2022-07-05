See All Psychologists in Anacortes, WA
Dr. Heather Hamilton, PHD

Women's Health Psychology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Heather Hamilton, PHD is a Women's Health Psychologist in Anacortes, WA. 

Dr. Hamilton works at Heather Hamilton, LMHC Anacortes, WA in Anacortes, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Path LLC BreakThrough
    3218 R Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 899-6267

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse
Weight Loss Management
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 05, 2022
    I have been working with Heather for a year now and she has helped me clarify and align a lot of issues in both my personal and professional life. Based on this work and the insights I have built, I am better able to make decisions, plan, and respond instead of just reacting to the circumstances and people in my life. I really appreciate Heather's direct approach, her research and data, as well as her willingness to share real examples that relate to what I am working through.
    Amanda A — Jul 05, 2022
    About Dr. Heather Hamilton, PHD

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518368950
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Talbott Recovery Atlanta Ga
    Undergraduate School
    • Walden University
