Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Guthrie, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Guthrie, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6435 E Broad St Ste A, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 355-8160
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guthrie?
About Dr. Heather Guthrie, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306934971
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guthrie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.