Heather Fiore, RD

Dietetics
Overview

Heather Fiore, RD is a Dietitian in Lawrence, KS. They completed their fellowship with 2000|University of Rochester School of Medicine

Heather Fiore works at Free State Nutrition, LLC in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Free State Nutrition, LLC
    2721 W 6th St Ste F, Lawrence, KS 66049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 289-9587
  2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Lawrence
    4921 W 18TH ST, Lawrence, KS 66047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 289-9528
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diet Counseling
Eating Disorders
Diabetes
Diet Counseling
Eating Disorders

Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling
Eating Disorders
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Medical Nutrition Therapy
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Cigna

    About Heather Fiore, RD

    • Dietetics
    • English
    • 1801079116
    Education & Certifications

    • 2000|University of Rochester School of Medicine
    • 1998|Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Fiore, RD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Fiore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Fiore accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Heather Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Fiore works at Free State Nutrition, LLC in Lawrence, KS. View the full address on Heather Fiore’s profile.

    Heather Fiore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Fiore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Fiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Fiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

