Heather Drager, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Drager, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Heather Drager works at Sage Neuroscience Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sage Neuroscience Center
    7850 Jefferson St NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 884-1114
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:45am
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Heather has been better at listening to me than any other doctor I've had in 39 years of life. She is empathetic, understanding, and actually cares about her patients. I have had to wait an extra 5 to 10 minutes, but I know there have been times she has taken an extra 5 to 10 minutes to thoroughly make sure I'm okay and my questions have been answered, so I don't mind at all. I'd rather have a doctor who takes more time!
    Emily L. — Aug 24, 2021
    Photo: Heather Drager, PA
    About Heather Drager, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467475558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Drager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Drager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Drager works at Sage Neuroscience Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Heather Drager’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Heather Drager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Drager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Drager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Drager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

