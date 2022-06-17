Dr. Dowdy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Dowdy, OD
Overview
Dr. Heather Dowdy, OD is an Optometrist in Southaven, MS.
Dr. Dowdy works at
Locations
Vision Center 30-08486811 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-1920
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant experience with doctor and receptionist.
About Dr. Heather Dowdy, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023079068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowdy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.