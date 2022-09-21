Heather Dietz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Dietz, PA-C
Overview
Heather Dietz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID.
Heather Dietz works at
Locations
Foothills Psychiatry, Inc, Boise, ID420 W Main St Ste 203, Boise, ID 83702 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve have been seeing Heather for over 10 years. I always feel heard and supported. We have consistently managed my mental health & medications as a team. I recommend Heather to my friends because she understands the highs and lows of a working mother. For me, she is the perfect combination of compassion and grounding that I need to manage my mental health.
About Heather Dietz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1346381639
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
134 patients have reviewed Heather Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Dietz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Dietz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Dietz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.