Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Dawson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Dawson, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Dawson works at
Locations
-
1
National Health Laboratories Inc Ds412 Avenue Of The Americas, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 886-3773
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawson?
I’ve had the pleasure of working with Dr. Dawson for over a year now and I cannot thank her enough for the amazing work she’s doing. She is truly passionate in her work and knowledgeable. As many of us are, I was hesitant to seek therapy but she provides such a safe place for you to discover yourself. I highly recommend her to anyone experiencing relationship issues with self and others. I look forward to continuing my work with her!
About Dr. Heather Dawson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1952490955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.