Heather Davis, LCSW

Social Work
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Davis, LCSW is a Social Worker in Lawrence, KS. 

Heather Davis works at Bert Nash Community Mental Health in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center
    200 Maine St Ste A, Lawrence, KS 66044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 289-9514
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Heather Davis, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Social Work
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124288279
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Davis, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Davis works at Bert Nash Community Mental Health in Lawrence, KS. View the full address on Heather Davis’s profile.

    Heather Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

