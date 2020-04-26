Heather Coll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Coll, LMHC
Overview
Heather Coll, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Worth, FL.
Heather Coll works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Progressive Psych. Solutions LLC8461 Lake Worth Rd Ste 156, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 843-8917
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Coll?
Heather is an outstanding therapist who has helped me with several issues. I knew right away that she was a "perfect fit" for me. It was very easy to schedule visits and there was punctual communication as well. She has an excellent memory on what occurred on the prior sessions and really cares about her clients.
About Heather Coll, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1679963003
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Coll accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Coll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Coll works at
4 patients have reviewed Heather Coll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Coll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Coll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Coll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.