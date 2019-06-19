Heather Chatriand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Chatriand, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Chatriand, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Heather Chatriand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-6040Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Chatriand?
Heather Chatriand was very patient & gentle w/ my handicapped daughter..... she took her time & answered all of our questions.....would recommend her to anyone
About Heather Chatriand, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770753832
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Chatriand accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Chatriand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Chatriand works at
4 patients have reviewed Heather Chatriand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Chatriand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Chatriand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Chatriand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.