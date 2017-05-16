See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, KY
Heather Burchett, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Burchett, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY. 

Heather Burchett works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    107 Meridian Way Ste 200, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 624-6366
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Heather Burchett, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528375672
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Burchett, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Burchett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Burchett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Burchett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Burchett works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Richmond, KY. View the full address on Heather Burchett’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Heather Burchett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Burchett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Burchett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Burchett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

