Heather Brown, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Heather Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine.
Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates, P.C.3310 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-4602Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:15pm
Advanced Spine & Pain, Stafford, VA450 Garrisonville Rd Ste 109, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (703) 522-2727
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Never a wait to see her. Explains everything in simple terms. Explains all options to help become pain free. Heather is definitely a people person I definitely recommend her.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265504567
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Heather Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Heather Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Heather Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.