Heather Brogan-McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Brogan-McCarty, LPC
Overview
Heather Brogan-McCarty, LPC is a Counselor in Granbury, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1016 W Pearl St, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 279-7311
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Heather Brogan McCarty is very well versed and knowledgeable in her field. She is very caring and always wants the best for her clients. She is one of the best therapist I have ever used.
About Heather Brogan-McCarty, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164435459
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Brogan-McCarty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Brogan-McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Heather Brogan-McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Brogan-McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Brogan-McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Brogan-McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.