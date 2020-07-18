See All Nurse Practitioners in Christiansburg, VA
Heather Bragg, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Bragg, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Christiansburg, VA. They graduated from Radford University | Walden University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Heather Bragg works at LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - 6 Hickok St. in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - 6 Hickok St.
    6 Hickock St Ste 1, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-3147

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2020
    I am a new patient and Heather Bragg Has definitely made me feel comfortable and my health issues are important. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor and staff
    Beth Scott — Jul 18, 2020
    Photo: Heather Bragg, NP
    About Heather Bragg, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992181226
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Radford University | Walden University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.