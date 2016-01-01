See All Nurse Practitioners in Berea, KY
Heather Bishop, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Heather Bishop, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Berea, KY. 

Heather Bishop works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Berea, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    2750 Battlefield Memorial Hwy, Berea, KY 40403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Heather Bishop, APRN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1316431265
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Berea

