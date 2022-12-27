See All Physicians Assistants in Alpena, MI
Heather Birmingham, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (66)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Heather Birmingham, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Alpena, MI. 

Heather Birmingham works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Alpena in Alpena, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Alpena
    105 Arbor Ln, Alpena, MI 49707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 833-8167
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 66 ratings
Patient Ratings (66)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 27, 2022
Very prompt.
Steven — Dec 27, 2022
Photo: Heather Birmingham, PA-C
About Heather Birmingham, PA-C

  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1457825549
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Heather Birmingham, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Birmingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Heather Birmingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Heather Birmingham works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Alpena in Alpena, MI. View the full address on Heather Birmingham’s profile.

66 patients have reviewed Heather Birmingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Birmingham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Birmingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Birmingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.