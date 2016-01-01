Heather Bentley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Bentley, NP
Overview
Heather Bentley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Heather Bentley works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Bentley?
About Heather Bentley, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043603111
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Bentley accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Bentley works at
Heather Bentley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.