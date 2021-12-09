Dr. Beaudry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heather Beaudry, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Beaudry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Johnson City, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3119 Bristol Hwy Ste 304, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-0164
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Beaudry extremely easy to work with. She responded quickly to my initial inquiry about therapy, and I had no problem getting an appointment with her. She has also returned calls/texts when I've had urgent questions between appointments, which I feel is going above and beyond. She's great at helping with problem-solving. She's kind and compassionate, and genuinely interested in helping people.
About Dr. Heather Beaudry, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760464937
Frequently Asked Questions
